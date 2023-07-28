CNH Industrial posts higher operating profit in Q2, confirms 2023 guidance

Flags with CNH Industrial logo are pictured outside CNH Industrial building in Turin, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/ Massimo Pinca/File photo

MILAN, July 28 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI), said on Friday its operating profit grew in the second quarter on favourable market conditions and growing sales.

The Italian-American group confirmed its 2023 outlook for its industrial activities, which brokerage Banca Akros had considered as "very cautious" compared to some peers.

Milan-listed shares extended earlier losses after results were published and were down more than 4% by 1217 GMT.

The company said its adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) from industrial activities rose by over 25% to $822 million in the April-June period.

Its quarterly margin on adjusted EBIT was 13.8%, up from 11.7% in the same period last year.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, Alessandro Parodi, editing by Gavin Jones

