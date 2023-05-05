CNH Industrial raises FY revenue guidance but cash flow negative in Q1















MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Agricultural and construction machine maker CNH Industrial (CNHI.MI), on Friday raised forecasts for its full-year revenue as operating profit topped expectations in the first quarter.

The Italian American manufacturer however burnt cash in the January to March period, with its free cash flow in industrial activities coming in negative for $673 million.

By 1155 GMT Milan-listed shares in CNH were down 1.8%, after initially extending gains following its earnings release.

The company on Friday guided for an increase in its revenue from industrial activities of between 8 and 11% this year, versus a previous forecast of between 6 and 10%.

"North American demand for row crop products is strong. Globally, pricing continues to be resilient, order backlog remains solid and well above 2019 levels," it said in a statement.

In the first quarter, CNH's adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for industrial activities rose 29% to $555 million, slightly topping an analyst consensus from a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











