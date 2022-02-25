1 minute read
Colombia's Grupo SURA reports net profit of 406,748 billion pesos in Q4
Feb 25 (Reuters) - Net profit at Grupo SURA , Colombia's largest investment company, amounted to 406,748 billion pesos ($103 million) in the fourth quarter, compared to a net loss of 61.3 billion pesos posted in the same period a year before, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Grupo SURA's total revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to 6.59 trillion pesos.
(1 dollar = $3,940.20 Colombian pesos)
Reporting by Nelson Bocanegra, Valentine Hilaire; Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; Editing by Chris Reese
