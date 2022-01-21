Business1 minute read
Commerzbank's Q4 burdened by provisions at Polish mBank unit
FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Commerzbank (CBKG.DE) on Friday said its fourth-quarter earnings would be impacted by provisions made at its Polish mBank (MBK.WA) subsidiary.
The German lender said mBank had made provisions regarding the foreign currency indexed loan agreements in the amount of 2.006 billion zloty ($504 million), adding that its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by a corresponding amount.
Commerzbank said it still expects a positive net profit for 2021.
($1 = 3.9814 zlotys)
Reporting by Christoph Steitz, Editing by Louise Heavens
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.