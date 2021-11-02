49ers waive kicker Joey Slye

The San Francisco 49ers waived kicker Joey Slye on Tuesday.

The 49ers are expected to open the practice window for Robbie Gould this week. Gould was put on short-term injured reserve with a groin injury last month.

Slye signed with San Francisco on Oct. 6 and kicked in three games. He made 7 of 8 field goal tries and converted 2 of 4 extra points.

Gould, 38, suffered a groin injury in pregame warmups ahead of the 49ers' Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. In his absence, punter Mitch Wishnowsky stepped in and missed a 41-yard field goal and an extra point.

Gould has missed three games. He had a fourth week to recover with the Week 6 bye. He's in his fifth season with the Niners.

The Houston Texans cut Slye, 25, on Sept. 30. Slye made four of five field goals and converted seven of eight extra points in three games. He was released by the Carolina Panthers earlier this year after two seasons.

In other moves, the Nines released linebacker Tyrell Adams from the 53-man roster. They also released linebacker Nathan Gerry, running back Jacques Patrick and defensive lineman Eddie Yarbrough from their practice squad.

The 49ers (3-4) host the Arizona Cardinals (7-1) this week.

