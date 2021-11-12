'Action is required' - what they are saying at U.N. climate talks

GLASGOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - COP26, a U.N. conference critical to averting the most disastrous effects of climate change, is running for the first two weeks of November.

Here are some quotes from participants and observers on Friday, Nov. 12:

NOTE ON A WINDSCREEN OF A MERCEDES SUV PARKED IN GLASGOW

"ATTENTION: Climate Violation. Your SUV contributes to the second biggest cause of carbon emissions rise in the last decade. That's why we have disarmed your car by deflating one or more of its tyres."

"Action is required from you: Go small, Go public transport."

GREENPEACE

"It could be better, it should be better, and we have one day left to make it a lot, lot better. Right now the fingerprints of fossil fuel interests are still on the text and this is not the breakthrough deal that people hoped for in Glasgow," referring to the latest draft of the COP26 decision.

"Negotiators in Glasgow simply have to seize the moment and agree something historic, but they need to isolate the governments who've come here to wreck progress and instead listen to the calls of youth and vulnerable nations."

HELEN MOUNTFORD, VICE PRESIDENT, WORLD RESOURCES INSTITUTE.

"This is a stronger and more balanced text than what we had two days ago," referring to the latest draft of the COP26 decision.

"We need to see what stands, what holds and how it looks in the end, but at the moment it's looking in a positive direction."

MOHAMED NASHEED, FORMER MALDIVES PRESIDENT AND AMBASSADOR FOR THE CLIMATE VULNERABLE FORUM

"Glasgow must be the moment when ambition-raising becomes a constant process at every COP, and this year's COP decision must mandate annual ambition-raising platforms until 2025 to ensure that."

NICOLAS GALARZA, COLOMBIA'S VICE-MINISTER FOR THE ENVIRONMENT.

"Action is needed this very decade. 2030 feels like a cliff's edge and we are running towards it."

