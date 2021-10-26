Skip to main content

COP26

AIIB to fully align with Paris Agreement climate goals by mid-2023

A man wearing a face mask following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak walks past the headquarters of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), in Beijing, China July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank said on Tuesday it planned to fully align its operations with the Paris Agreement climate goals by July 1, 2023.

The bank said it currently expects to approve $50 billion in climate finance-related projects by 2030, a four-fold increase in annual climate finance commitments since it started publically reporting the number in 2019.

The news comes days before policymakers meet in Glasgow for the next round of global climate talks, with countries being urged to accelerate efforts to cap global warming amid concerns the world was some way from hitting its goals. read more

"We are at a defining moment in history—one which calls for bold, fast and wide-ranging collective action if we are to limit global warming and protect our fragile planet," said Jin Liqun, President and Chair of the Board of Directors at AIIB.

"We think the way forward needs greater participation by the private sector on all fronts, so that we can collectively deliver on the promise of building an inclusive, equitable and sustainable future."

