COP26
AMP to sell $389 mln stake in Resolution Life Australasia, sealing life insurance exit
1 minute read
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance.
The sale of AMP's remaining stake for A$524 million ($389.28 million) follows the company selling its life insurance arm for A$3 billion to Resolution Life in 2020, years after it agreed to offload the business at a discount.
($1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars)
Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.