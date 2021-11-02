AMP to sell $389 mln stake in Resolution Life Australasia, sealing life insurance exit

The logo of AMP Ltd adorns its head office located in central Sydney, Australia, May 5, 2017. Picture taken May 5, 2017.REUTERS/David Gray//File Photo

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australia's AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance.

The sale of AMP's remaining stake for A$524 million ($389.28 million) follows the company selling its life insurance arm for A$3 billion to Resolution Life in 2020, years after it agreed to offload the business at a discount.

($1 = 1.3461 Australian dollars)

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.