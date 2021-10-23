Skip to main content

COP26

Aramco aims for net zero emissions from operations by 2050, CEO says

An Aramco oil tank is seen at the Production facility at Saudi Aramco's Shaybah oilfield in the Empty Quarter, Saudi Arabia May 22, 2018. Picture taken May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah/File Photo

RIYADH, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco aims to achieve net zero emissions from its operations by 2050 while also building hydrocarbon capacity and expanding its maximum sustained production capacity to 13 million barrels per day, Chief Executive Amin Nasser said on Saturday.

"Saudi Aramco will achieve the ambition of being net zero from our operations by 2050," Nasser told the Saudi Green Initiative summit, where the kingdom's crown prince earlier announced the Gulf Arab state would achieve net zero by 2060.

Nasser said investment in gas would allow Aramco to eliminate a lot of the liquid burning in the kingdom.

Reporting by Yousef Saba and Saeed Azhar in Riyadh and Aziz El Yaakoubi in Dubai; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous

COP26

COP26
COP26
COP26
COP26
