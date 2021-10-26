Skip to main content

COP26

Asset manager Fidelity International to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Asset manager Fidelity International said on Tuesday it planned to halve emissions from its investment portfolio by 2030 as part of efforts to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century.

The move comes days ahead of climate talks in Glasgow, where policymakers will look to accelerate efforts to cap global warming.

Fidelity is one of a number of early joiners to the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative that are set to update the market with their interim decarbonisation plans in the coming weeks.

“As a responsible investor, we must understand the carbon footprint of the portfolios we manage for our clients and work with the companies we invest in to reduce emissions in alignment with global net zero targets," said Jenn-Hui Tan, Global Head of Stewardship and Sustainable Investing, Fidelity International.

A strong sense of déjà vu hits when reviewing the climate targets Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will take with him to Glasgow for the United Nations COP26 summit in a few days. The casually jingoistic "Plan to Deliver Net Zero The Australian Way" references plenty of old policies and its one-page graphic summary looks remarkably similar to efforts by oil-and-gas driller Santos that were challenged legally : devoid of short-term ambition and heavily reliant on untested technology.