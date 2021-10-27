Asset manager Robeco says to halve portfolio emissions by 2030

LONDON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Dutch asset manager Robeco said on Wednesday it planned to halve the carbon emissions of its investment portfolios by 2030, with an interim target of a 30% cut by 2025.

The target, which involves a decarbonisation of around 7% a year, would see it move faster than the global economy, Robeco said.

To help it meet the goals, Robeco said it would step up engagement efforts with 200 heavy emitters, with a focus on 55 companies that make up 20% of its portfolio emissions.

"The biggest risk of climate change is inaction. However, we cannot solve an issue of this magnitude on our own. What we can do is set a clear example, work together and encourage others to follow suit," said climate strategist Lucian Peppelenbos.

"Our role as investors is to finance the transition and to use our leverage as shareholders and bondholders to accelerate it."

Reporting by Simon Jessop; Editing by Saikat Chatterjee

