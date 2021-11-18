Australia deserves to pay climate risk premium
MELBOURNE, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s federal government is blowing hot air into the global warming conversation. The coalition led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison finally adopted a net-zero emissions target in part due to fears that money managers would punish the country for not having one. The plan was initially vacuous enough read more , but new details confirm the lack of seriousness – and the potential cost.
Canberra’s updated Future Fuels and Vehicles Strategy underscores how little the government intends to do to reduce emissions before 2030. An extra A$178 million ($130 million) for electric-charging and hydrogen-refuelling stations and such will complement what companies including Tritium and BlackRock-backed (BLK.N) Jolt do. Missing, however, are even better options like capping tailgate pollution, eliminating remaining import tariffs and other taxes, and providing federal incentives to electric-vehicle buyers.
The government expects its measures will help put 1.7 million clean cars on Australian roads, or about 9% of the country’s light-vehicle fleet in 2030, Breakingviews estimates. It would eliminate just 8 million tonnes of CO2-equivalent in total by 2035, roughly what the country’s transport sector spewed in one month in 2019.
The reason is that more than 500,000 additional petrol-powered motors would be zipping around. And hybrids and “super-efficient” gas guzzlers, not electric vehicles, would make up virtually all the clean cars, according to the models underpinning the overall net-zero plan that was released last week.
They contain plenty of gems. For one, there’s a ceiling of 2 degrees Celsius, not 1.5 degrees, for the average global temperature increase since pre-industrial times. The report only posits that net emissions fall by 85%, eschewing the rest to save the coal and gas industry A$4.9 billion. It further predicts the value of fossil gas exports will grow 13% by 2050 and highlights 62,000 possible new mining and manufacturing roles with almost no mention of climate-related opportunities in other sectors. Think-tank Beyond Zero Emissions puts those at 1.8 million jobs nationwide.
Such greenwashing keeps on the table the potential investor penalty Treasurer Josh Frydenberg raised in a September speech. Last week’s modelling estimates it would reduce investment in the country by an average 5.5% through 2050 and lop almost 1 percentage point off GDP. Even if understated, on current policies, it would be a well-deserved risk premium.
CONTEXT NEWS
- The Australian federal government on Nov. 12 released the modelling behind its plan to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 that it unveiled on Oct. 26.
- It followed an announcement on Nov. 10 that the government would commit A$500 million ($363 million) to a new fund to make equity investments in early-stage domestic firms developing technology to combat climate change, and it expects private-sector investors will contribute the same amount.
- The Low Emissions Technology Commercialisation Fund would be managed by the government’s green bank, Clean Energy Finance Corp. The coalition right-wing government also wants to amend the institution’s remit so that it can invest in carbon capture and storage. Both initiatives require new legislation.
- On Nov. 9 the government unveiled an updated Future Fuels Strategy, increasing capital available to A$250 million from A$72 million. The fund will focus on public electric vehicle charging stations and hydrogen refuelling stations; household smart chargers; commercial fleets; and heavy and long-distance vehicle technologies.
($1 = 1.3767 Australian dollars)
