Australia’s climate plans amount to giant COP-out

MELBOURNE, Oct 26 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Prime Minister Scott Morrison has abrogated responsibility to states for an underwhelming 2030 emissions target. His 2050 net-zero goal also sees a long future for fossil fuels and relies on untested technology. It’s reasonable to expect more from a country on the front lines.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Australian federal government on Oct. 26 laid out plans to reach net-zero greenhouse-gas emissions by 2050, relying heavily on developing technology that is unproven at scale – such as clean hydrogen or carbon capture and storage – or processes that have yet to be conceived. As much as 20% of the country’s reduction is expected to come from offsets.

- The government said it expects demand for fossil fuels to decline, but that “Australia’s coal and gas export industries will continue through to 2050 and beyond, supporting jobs and regional communities.”

- Prime Minister Scott Morrison has not set a new target for reducing emissions more than the 26% to 28% below the 2005 level that Australia adopted as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. He did say the government now expects them to fall between 30% and 35% by 2030.

