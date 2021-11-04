Banks’ green push requires more stick than carrot

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank watchdogs are finally thinking seriously about global warming. Yet some of the ideas under consideration, like fiddling around with capital rules to encourage greener lending, could create odd incentives for lenders like JPMorgan (JPM.N) and HSBC (HSBA.L), (0005.HK). Better to crack down on laggards rather than cajoling them.

Global standard-setters at the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision, led by Pablo Hernández de Cos, are mulling how to measure and reduce the financial-stability risks stemming from climate change. That’s wise. A European Central Bank study estimated that loans to heavy carbon emitters account for 14% of euro zone lenders’ assets. If governments introduce high carbon prices to cut emissions, those borrowers could default and wipe out a chunk of banks’ capital buffers.

One solution is to change the regulatory “risk weights” governing how much capital banks must hold against different assets. Watchdogs could introduce a discount for green exposures and a penalty for fossil-fuel ones. A loan to a renewable-power company, for example, would receive a lower risk weighting than one to an oil driller with a similar financial profile, encouraging Bank of America (BAC.N), Barclays (BARC.L) and others to clean up their balance sheets.

The idea has flaws, as the Bank of England argued in a recent report. A similar effort to subsidise European small-business lending through risk weights failed to boost loan volumes meaningfully, a 2016 study found. That suggests regulators would have to enforce starkly different risk weights for green and brown loans if they want to make a difference. Yet aggressive climate risk weights could overwhelm other measures of soundness. Banks could be incentivised to lend to climate-friendly but financially sketchy startups, exposing them to possible losses, while shunning creditworthy polluters who are trying to clean up their act.

Watchdogs have other tools. Regulators routinely tell banks to hold so-called capital add-ons for fringe risks like possible legal bills or fines. Supervisors could introduce something similar for banks who drag their feet on climate change. Global-warming stress tests, as pioneered by the BoE and ECB, would help to identify the laggards. So could mandatory disclosures of the proportion of banks’ assets that are environmentally sound.

That would focus chief executives’ minds without incentivising them to binge on potentially risky loans. Banks are unlikely to clean up on their own. But regulatory sticks are more promising than carrots.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The Network for Greening the Financial System, a group of 100 central banks and supervisors, on Nov. 3 said its members would step up their efforts to keep global warming to less than 1.5 degrees Celsius compared with pre-industrial levels.

- The Basel Committee on Banking Supervision is considering how to measure and reduce financial-stability risks stemming from global warming.

- The Bank of England on Oct. 28 said it would crack down from next year on banks and insurers that do not hold enough capital to cover risks from climate change, while also considering bespoke safety buffers.

- Climate change is an “emerging threat” to U.S. financial stability which regulators should address in their everyday work, a top U.S. regulatory panel said on Oct. 21.

- The Financial Stability Oversight Council issued a 133-page report that could ultimately lead to new rules and stricter oversight for Wall Street. In response, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said: “The public rightly expects us to work to ensure the financial system is resilient to climate-related financial risks”.

