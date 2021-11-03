Banks, miners drive Australia shares 1% higher

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 1% on Wednesday, taking their cue from a strong overnight session on Wall Street, while domestic miners and banks rebounded from losses recorded a day earlier to top gains in the benchmark index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index (.AXJO) was up 1% at 7,395.8, as of 0002 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.6% lower on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures fell 0.1%.

Major indexes on Wall Street surged to record highs overnight as a strong earnings season continued to lift sentiment for equities, while investors were looking ahead to the outcome of a critical Federal Reserve meeting.

Miners (.AXMM), which had logged losses in four of five sessions, gained as much as 1.6% to post their biggest intraday jump since Oct. 25.

Fortescue Metals Group (FMG.AX) rose up to 3.2% and was on track to deliver its best session in more than three weeks, while peers Rio Tinto (RIO.AX) and BHP Group (BHP.AX) advanced 0.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Heavyweight financials (.AXFJ) gained more than 1%, with the "Big Four" banks rising between 0.7% and 1.2%.

Financial services provider AMP Ltd (AMP.AX) said it had agreed to sell its remaining 19% stake in Resolution Life's Australia business to the British company, marking the wealth manager's exit from life insurance. read more

Shares of AMP climbed more than 7% to notch their biggest one-day jump since late-May.

Australia's central bank took a major step on Tuesday towards unwinding extraordinary pandemic stimulus policies by abandoning an ultra-low target for bond yields and opening the door for an earlier hike in cash rates. read more

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index (.NZ50) was up 0.4% at 13,047.51. Napier Port Holdings (NPH.NZ) and Tourism Holdings Ltd (THL.NZ) were among the top gainers on the bourse.

The central bank said the country's financial system remains resilient despite the challenges of COVID-19, but warned growing global inflationary risks could force a sudden tightening in conditions. read more

Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

