Biden climate envoy Kerry to visit Saudi Arabia next week

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry gestures during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy, John Kerry, will travel to Saudi Arabia next week for meetings with "government counterparts and private sector leaders on efforts to address the climate crisis," the State Department said on Thursday.

Kerry will visit Riyadh on Oct. 24 and 25 before the U.N. climate change convention in Glasgow that starts Oct. 31, the department said in a statement.

