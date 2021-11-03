Braves Soler named World Series MVP

Nov 2, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Atlanta Braves designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) hits a three-run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning of game six of the 2021 World Series at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Atlanta slugger Jorge Soler was named World Series MVP after he crushed a three run home run in Game Six on Tuesday that sparked an offensive explosion that fueled a 7-0 win for the visitors.

Soler 446-foot shot in the third inning off Astros starter Luis Garcia was the Cuban right fielder's third go-ahead home run of the seven-game-series, which was won by the Braves 4-2 to snap a 26-year championship drought.

Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles Editing by Shri Navaratnam

