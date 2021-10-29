Britain's Ofgem to consult on energy price caps

The sun rises behind electricity pylons near Chester, northern England October 24, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Oct 29 (Reuters) - British energy watchdog Ofgem will conduct a consultation on whether its price cap reflects the costs and risks facing suppliers, it said on Friday as it outlined actions to deal with rising power prices.

Many British energy companies, often supplying both gas and electricity to homes and businesses, have struggled in the face of soaring wholesale energy costs because the price caps limit how much of the increases can be passed on to customers.

Thirteen suppliers, with about 2 million customers combined, have gone bust since the beginning of September. read more

“The unprecedented rise in energy prices this year has changed the perception of risk and uncertainty in this market,” Ofgem said in a letter to suppliers, published on its website.

The consultation will be launched in November, with a decision on any changes to be published in February, when the next price cap level will be announced and in time for changes to be implemented before the new cap would take effect in April.

Ofgem calculates the cap using a formula that includes wholesale gas prices, energy suppliers' network costs and costs of government policies such as renewable power subsidies.

The cap is updated twice a year and rose by 12-13% from the start of October, but wholesale prices have risen far higher since that cap was set in August. read more

Analysts have said the difference between wholesale energy prices and prices that suppliers can charge is about 400 pounds ($545) per customer per year.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale in London Additional reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Editing by David Goodman

