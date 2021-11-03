British Business - Nov 3

Nov 3 (Reuters) - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

The Times

Paul Drayson, a former science and business minister, is attempting to take private Sensyne Health (SENSS.L), the healthcare technology company he floated three years ago after a turbulent time on the markets. https://bit.ly/3pXJXXa

One of Britain's leading scientists Jeremy Farrar has left the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies, warning about the country's "concerning" rates of COVID-19. https://bit.ly/3EzmH5G

The Guardian

The energy regulator, Ofgem, said the collapse of four small energy suppliers on Tuesday would leave about 24,000 households in need of a new supplier, and bring the total number of bust energy companies to 17 since the start of September, affecting more than 2 million households. https://bit.ly/2ZNoSUO

Morrisons supermarket group has apologised after it labelled a chicken product as containing British poultry and "non-EU salt and pepper". https://bit.ly/3GW2KZ9

The Telegraph

Consumers will be threatened with even higher energy prices if the government backs a "premature" ban on oil and gas drilling in the North Sea, Bernard Looney, chief executive of BP (BP.L) has warned. https://bit.ly/3GIfSAN

A shortage of lorry drivers and congestion at the port of Felixstowe is forcing shipping companies to store empty containers in a nearby field. https://bit.ly/3nP6m6s

Sky News

EG Group is closing in on a $300 mln US acquisition, the latest in a string of purchases aimed at expanding its foodservice operations. https://bit.ly/2ZL6uvP

Three of Britain's biggest banks HSBC (HSBA.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) and NatWest Group will be among 10 financial institutions signing up to the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which was established by the UK and Canada in 2017. https://bit.ly/3GKzKU4

The Independent

Ambitious plans to create a huge pool of money to invest in a green future will turn the UK into "the world's first net zero-aligned financial centre", with companies managing $130 trillion of assets committing to the goal of holding global warming below 1.5C, Rishi Sunak has said. https://bit.ly/31klXmJ

Cross-party MPs are calling on the Home Office to grant asylum seekers the right to work after six months, saying it is "nonsensical" that there are people in the UK who want to work but are not being permitted to. https://bit.ly/3GO5bwv

