Bulgaria says willing to host COP29 climate talks















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Bulgaria is willing to host global climate talks in two years time, the country's president said on Tuesday.

President Rumen Radev was speaking at the COP27 conference in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. Next year's conference is due to take place in Dubai.

"Given our commitment to advancing the climate agenda in our region and beyond Bulgaria has already indicated willingness to host COP29," he said.

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Nafisa Eltahir; editing by William James











