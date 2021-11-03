BUZZ Berkeley Energia's Australia shares fall as co gets $65 mln claim from Singapore Mining

** Shares of ASX-listed Berkeley Energia Ltd slump over 26.6% to A$0.235, their lowest level since May 2020

** The uranium-focused energy firm says it received a claim from Singapore Mining Acquisition regarding an investment agreement and convertible note entered into in 2017

** Says the claim alleges that the principle amount of $65 mln of the convertible note is immediately payable by Berkeley

** Berkeley disputes the claim raised and says it is seeking legal advice on the matter

** Stock records its biggest intraday pct drop since July 13 and on track for a fourth straight session of losses

** About 363,000 shares change hands, compared with the 30-day average volume of about 111,000 shares

** Stock down 55.2% this year, as of last close

Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru

