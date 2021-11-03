BUZZ Vestas tumbles as supply chain woes, costs prompt another guidance cut

** Shares in Vestas Wind (VWS.CO) slump 14% after the Danish wind turbine maker slashed its full-year outlook for the second time in 2021, citing rising costs, supply chain issues read more

** Vestas now expects full year operating margin at 4% against 5-7% seen previously, says supply chain instability and cost troubles to persist throughout 2022

** The company's CFO steps down

** "With unclear/less favorable onshore demand outlook, rising Chinese competition threat in onshore and input cost headwinds lasting longer, we believe it is still very early to be positive on the company," JP Morgan analysts say

** "We believe long-run group EBIT margins of >10% unobtainable, and 8% is more likely", Credit Suisse says

** The Danish company cut its outlook for operating margin already in August, in the wake of a profit warning from its Spanish peer Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC)

** Vestas shares among top fallers on STOXX 600 (.STOXX) and fall 20% year to date

** Its peer Siemens Gamesa (SGREN.MC) slips 4%, while Orsted (ORSTED.CO) 3%

