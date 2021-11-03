Canucks rally past Rangers for OT win

J.T. Miller scored his second goal of the game with 2:38 remaining in overtime as the host Vancouver Canucks overcame a two-goal deficit and recorded a 3-2 victory over the visiting New York Rangers on Tuesday night.

Miller helped Vancouver get its first home win after it dropped three straight one-goal contests. He finished off the win by converting a wraparound into the vacated right side of the net after New York goaltender Igor Shesterkin lost sight of the puck.

The game-winner occurred two seconds after Shesterkin made a diving save on Miller's backhand attempt during a breakaway. Miller finished off the play by lifting the puck over the diving attempt of New York's Barclay Goodrow.

Miller and Vasily Podkolzin scored in the first 5:19 of the third while Conor Garland collected two assists. Vancouver goaltender Thatcher Demko highlighted a 23-save performance with a diving skate save on Artemi Panarin with about 2 1/2 minutes remaining during a New York power play after losing his stick and pad during a scramble.

Mika Zibanejad and Panarin scored power-play goals for the Rangers, who saw their five-game road winning streak end. Defenseman Adam Fox collected two assists after signing a seven-year contract extension Monday.

Shesterkin made 33 saves, including 13 on six Vancouver power plays.

The Rangers went ahead on Zibanejad's one-timer 2:33 into the second period and took a 2-0 lead on Panarin's slap shot with 6:47 left in the second following a too- many-men-on-the-ice penalty for Vancouver.

Miller scored 89 seconds into the third when he slipped behind New York defenseman K'Andre Miller, received a cross-ice pass from Garland and lifted a shot from the left doorstep past Shesterkin.

The Canucks tied it nearly four minutes later after the Rangers could not clear the defensive zone. Vancouver chipped the puck behind the net and Garland centered the puck to Podkolzin, who fired a one-timer over Shesterkin from the left circle.

