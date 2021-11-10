Carmakers muddy private sector’s COP green sheen

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Volkswagen and peers have snubbed a Glasgow pledge to end petrol vehicle sales by 2040. Banks’ net-zero promises last week suggested companies might offset inadequate state action. The carmaker rebuff is a reminder that governments still have their hands very much on the wheel.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Carmakers including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor, BMW and Stellantis did not sign up to a joint declaration, unveiled at Glasgow’s COP26 summit, to end the sale of combustion engine vehicles, Reuters reported on Nov. 10.

- The pledge requires signatories to commit to work towards all sales of cars and vans being zero-emission vehicles by 2040. Groups including Ford Motor, General Motors, Volvo and Jaguar Land Rover will sign it, Reuters reported. The United States, China and Germany have not backed the pledge.

- VW is “fully committed to a rapid transformation of its portfolio to battery electric vehicles as the primary means to achieve zero emission vehicles,” the company said in a statement. “While the overall global goal of reaching zero emissions in line with the Paris Agreement is non-negotiable, regions developing at different speed combined with different local prerequisites need different pathways towards zero emissions.”

- VW in 2020 sold 3,844,679 vehicles in China, accounting for 42% of all sales, according to its annual report.

