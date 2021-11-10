China climate pact a vote for successful COP26-U.S. climate envoy Kerry

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry speaks at a news conference during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Wednesday an agreement with China was a statement of support for a successful United Nations' climate summit, with both taking a step towards closing the emissions gap.

"Together we set out our support for a successful COP26, including certain elements which will promote ambition, but let me be clear this declaration is a step we can build on in order to close the gap ... Every step matters right now and we have a long journey ahead of us," he told a news conference.

"So we have to mitigate faster, we have to cut methane emissions faster, we have to continue to raise ambition and most of all we have to take action in order to keep 1.5 degrees ... alive."

