Climate change protesters restart campaign with City of London blockades

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Climate change activists restarted their campaign of blockading major roads in and around London after a 10-day hiatus on Monday by causing disruption to traffic in the city's financial district.

The protests by Insulate Britain, a group demanding that the government provide more insulation for millions of homes, have previously brought chaos for drivers and long tailbacks, mainly on the M25 orbital motorway around the capital.

The group suspended its campaign on Oct. 14 but on Monday about 50 activists blocked Upper Thames Street, Bishopsgate and Limehouse Causeway in and around the City of London on Monday, the group said in a statement

The resumption of the blockades coincides with the run-up to the United Nations COP26 global climate conference, which starts in Glasgow next week.

