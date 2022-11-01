Climate fight’s main event battles sophomore slump: podcast















LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - COP26 put climate change centre stage in 2021, but this year war and energy crises have distracted attention. In this episode of The Exchange, the United Nations’ key COP27 players Mahmoud Mohieldin and Nigel Topping tell George Hay why the event could still make a splash.

