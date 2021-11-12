COP26: UK hosts say negotiations to continue into Saturday

GLASGOW, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The UK hosts of the UN climate summit in Scotland said on Friday that they expect negotiations on a deal to continue into Saturday afternoon.

"I envisage formal plenary meetings in the afternoon to adopt decisions and close the session on Saturday," Alok Sharma, the UK summit president said in a statement.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

