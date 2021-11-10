COP26 views differ widely on how often to update climate pledges - Swiss minister

President of the Swiss Confederation Simonetta Sommaruga attends a news conference on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland, December 18, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - There are widely differing views among nations at the COP26 climate summit on the right timeframe for revisiting national carbon emission-reducing pledges, Swiss environment minister Simonetta Sommaruga said on Wednesday.

"Views still differ widely of course as to what should be the preferred timeframe for NDCs to be applied from 2031 onwards," she said.

She added that some nations wanted five-year cycles, others hoped for changes after every stocktake and a smaller group of countries wanted more flexibility and to do a 10-year cycle.

Sommaruga was one of two ministers designated to report back on progress from negotiations on the issue at the conference.

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.