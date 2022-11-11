COP27 - Biden: good climate policy is good economic policy















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Biden told delegates at the COP27 climate talks in Egypt that his commitment on climate had been unwavering and his administration was "putting our money where our mouth is to strengthen accountability for climate risk and resilience."

Biden added that good climate policy was good economic policy.

"I can stand here as president of the United States of America and say with confidence, the United States of America will meet our emissions targets by 2030."

Reporting by Will James; editing by Simon Jessop











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.