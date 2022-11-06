COP27 to formally discuss climate compensation for poorer nations















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 6 (Reuters) - COP27 delegates agreed on Sunday to discuss whether rich countries should compensate poorer nations most vulnerable to climate change at the United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt.

Diplomats approved a much-disputed agenda item to talk about matters relating to "funding arrangements responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change, including a focus on addressing loss and damage."

The conference runs from Nov. 6 through Nov. 18.

Reporting by Gloria Dickie, editing by William James











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.