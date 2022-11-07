COP27: What are they saying at the climate summit?















Nov 7 (Reuters) - World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Here are some of the latest comments by those attending:

UNITED NATIONS SECRETARY GENERAL ANTONIO GUTERRES

"Greenhouse gas emissions keep growing. Global temperatures keep rising. And our planet is fast approaching tipping points that will make climate chaos irreversible."

"We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot on the accelerator."

IMF MANAGING DIRECTOR KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA

"Unless we price carbon predictably on a trajectory that gets us at least to $75 average price per ton of carbon in 2030, we simply don't create the incentive for businesses and consumers to shift."

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES PRESIDENT SHEIKH MOHAMMED BIN ZAYED AL-NAHYAN

"The UAE is considered a responsible supplier of energy and it will continue playing this role for as long as the world is in need of oil and gas."

MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL AND CHAIRPERSON OF THE AFRICAN UNION

"Even if Africa contributes less than 4% of greenhouse gases, it subscribes to frugal development of carbon, resilient to climate change, for a goal of carbon neutrality in a reasonable timeframe. We are for a green transition that is equitable and just, instead of decisions that jeopardise our development, including universal access to electricity to which 600 million Africans remain deprived."

MIA MOTTLEY, PRIME MINISTER OF BARBADOS

"How do companies make $200 billion dollars in profits in the last three months and not expect to contribute at least 10 cents in every dollar of profit to a loss and damage fund. This is what our people expect."

FORMER U.S. VICE PRESIDENT AL GORE

"We have a credibility problem all of us: We're talking and we're starting to act, but we're not doing enough."

"We must see the so-called 'dash for gas' for what it really is: a dash down a bridge to nowhere, leaving the countries of the world facing climate chaos and billions in stranded assets, especially here in Africa."

"We have to move beyond the era of fossil fuel colonialism."

