COP27: What they are saying at the climate summit















Nov 8 (Reuters) - World leaders, policymakers and delegates from nearly 200 countries are at the COP27 U.N. climate summit in Egypt, where they hope to keep alive a goal to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

Here are some of the latest comments by those attending:

GASTON BROWNE, PRIME MINISTER OF ANTIGUA AND BARBUDA

"The oil and gas industry continues to earn almost 3 billion United States dollars daily in profits. It is about time that these companies are made to pay a global carbon tax on their profits as a source of funding for loss and damage. Profligate producers of fossil fuels have benefited from extortionate profits at the expense of human civilization. While they are profiting, the planet is burning."

MACKY SALL, PRESIDENT OF SENEGAL

"Let's be clear, we are in favour of reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. But we Africans cannot accept that our vital interests be ignored."

ANDRZEJ DUDA, PRESIDENT OF POLAND

"The consequence of Russia's aggression are crisis and huge costs which put at risk timely implementation of climate transition, as well as timely attainment of the intended goals…. Moreover, we must strive to ensure that the Russian aggression is promptly and permanently repealed by increasing support for Ukraine, enhancing pressure on Russia, and stepping up our efforts to become independent of Russian fossil fuels."

EMMERSON DAMBUDZO MNANGAGWA, PRESIDENT OF ZIMBABWE

"Those mostly responsible for the climate crisis must listen and prioritize climate finance to help prevent disasters and climate victims recover. Commitments we have made and continue to make can only make a difference when we act on them."

RANIL WICKREMESINGHE, PRESIDENT OF SRI LANKA

"Double standards are unacceptable. Developed nations should be giving leadership to work on climate challenges rather than abdicating their responsibilities. It is no secret that climate financing has missed the target…. As many developed nations deem it fit to wait on their climate financing contributions, these countries were also on both sides of the Ukraine war and seemed to have no qualms spending for a war."

