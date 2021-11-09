Cox: Whiff of Donald Trump redux hangs over COP26

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former U.S. president isn’t in Glasgow, but as nations sign up to long-term green commitments many wonder if he’ll boomerang back to the White House in 2024. The hope is that things will be too far along to unwind should he return. That lends urgency to the deliberations.

Full view will be published shortly.

Follow @rob1cox on Twitter

Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.