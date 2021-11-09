COP26
Cox: Whiff of Donald Trump redux hangs over COP26
1 minute read
GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The former U.S. president isn’t in Glasgow, but as nations sign up to long-term green commitments many wonder if he’ll boomerang back to the White House in 2024. The hope is that things will be too far along to unwind should he return. That lends urgency to the deliberations.
Full view will be published shortly.
Follow @rob1cox on Twitter
Editing by George Hay and Karen Kwok
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.