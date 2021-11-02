Czech centrist, centre-right parties reach agreement on government, key agenda

Czech Prime Minister and leader of ANO party Andrej Babis attends a news conference at the party's election headquarters after the country's parliamentary election in Prague, Czech Republic, October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

PRAGUE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Czech centrist and centre-right parties reached an agreement on forming a majority coalition government and its key agenda, said the chairman of the strongest party in the forming coalition on Tuesday.

The parties, grouped in two coalitions, won the majority of seats in the lower chamber of parliament in the Oct. 8-9 election, beating the current Prime Minister Andrej Babis, whose key allies were ousted from the parliament.

Reporting by Robert Muller Editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.