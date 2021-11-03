Czech investment group PPF makes H1 profit after loss year ago

PRAGUE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Czech investment group PPF, the owner of international consumer lender Home Credit and other assets, reported a net profit of 208 million euros ($240.80 million) in the first half of 2021 after a 384 million euro loss in the same period a year ago, it said on Wednesday.

Total assets rose to 40.3 billion euros in the period, up from 39.7 billion at the end of 2020.

"Having recorded profitability for two consecutive half-year periods, PPF is ready to undertake new transactions while investing in its existing assets," PPF's Chief Financial Officer Katerina Jiraskova said.

($1 = 0.8638 euros)

