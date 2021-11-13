'Deeply sorry': UK's Sharma offers apology for last-minute changes to climate deal

COP26 President Alok Sharma reacts during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Britain's president of the COP26 climate conference, Alok Sharma, said on Saturday he was "deeply sorry" for how the gathering concluded with last minute changes on the wording about coal.

His voice breaking with emotion after hearing from vulnerable nations which expressed their anger over the changes to the text, he said: "May I just say to all delegates I apologise for the way this process has unfolded and I am deeply sorry."

"I also understand the deep disappointment but I think as you have noted, it's also vital that we protect this package."

Reporting by William James and Elizabeth Piper Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.