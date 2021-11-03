Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second, improved contract

The Deere & Co farm equipment plant in Ankeny, Iowa, U.S. October 20, 2021. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Nov 2 (Reuters) - A majority of Deere & Co's (DE.N) striking workers have voted to reject a second contract reached between the U.S. tractor maker and the United Auto Workers (UAW) Union that bumped up wages and bonus, UAW said on Tuesday.

Deere and UAW agreed on a new six-year tentative contract on Saturday that covered about 10,100 employees across 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.