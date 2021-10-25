Skip to main content

COP26

Developed nations say they can deliver $100 bln climate change fund by 2023, three years late

A demonstrator holds a sign during the Global Climate Strike of the movement Fridays for Future in Berlin, Germany, October 22, 2021. REUTERS/Michele Tantussi

OTTAWA, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Developed nations are confident they can reach their goal of handing over $100 billion a year to poorer countries to tackle climate change by 2023, three years late, an official plan said on Monday.

The plan on how to reach the goal, prepared by Canada and Germany ahead of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Scotland, said developed countries still needed to do more and complained private finance had not lived up to expectations.

Reporting by David Ljunggren

