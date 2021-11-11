Dubai ruler says UAE to host COP28 climate conference in 2023

Prime Minister and Vice-President of the United Arab Emirates and ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum attends the Global Women's Forum in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 16, 2020. REUTERS/Christopher Pike

CAIRO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The Dubai ruler said in a tweet on Thursday the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has been selected to host the COP28 international climate conference in 2023.

"We will put all our capabilities to make the conference a success.. The UAE will remain committed to global climate action to protect the planet," said Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, who also serves as prime minister of the UAE.

Reporting by Enas Alashray Writing by Ahmad Elhamy Editing by Chris Reese

