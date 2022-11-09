Egyptian stock exchange launches voluntary carbon market - tweet















CAIRO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Egypt's stock exchange announced on Wednesday the launch of a voluntary carbon market, it said on Twitter.

The market, which was launched during the COP27 climate summit hosted in Egypt, would boost "financing African climate projects to achieve net zero", the exchange said.

Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by Alison Williams











