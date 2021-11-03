Emerging Markets Economic Events to Dec 29

Nov 3 (Reuters) - For other diaries, please see:

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 3

BANGKOK – Thailand Deputy Prime Minister Supattapong Punmeechaow, in charge of economic matters, gives a speech on economic outlook at a business seminar, held by Matichon group - 0200 GMT.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank to publish the minutes of its November 2021 rate-setting meeting - 1300 GMT

WARSAW - National Bank of Poland hold one-day decision making monetary policy meeting

BOGOTA - Bank of Colombia minutes of board of directors meeting October 29

KUALA LUMPUR - Central Bank of Malaysia monetary policy committee meeting

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4

MANILA - Philippine Central Bank Governor Benjamin Diokno talks about addressing supply-side inflation at his regular online media briefing - 0600 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech National Bank announces interest rate decision - 1330 GMT.

PRAGUE - Czech National Bank holds a press conference - 1445 GMT.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 5

SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia issues statement on monetary policy - 0030 GMT

BUENOS AIRES - Central Bank of Argentina monthly monetary report

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 9

BUCHAREST - Romania Central Bank holds board meeting on monetary policy issues

BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds executive board meeting & unveils interest rate decision

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10

BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand to publish monetary policy report.

ZAGREB - Croatia National Bank holds monetary policy meeting

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's finance minister Enoch Godongwana will on Thursday table in parliament the medium-term budget policy statement, which updates economic forecasts – 1200 GMT.

MEXICO CITY - Central Bank of Mexico releases monetary policy statement

LIMA - Central Reserve Bank of Peru announces interest rate decision

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 15

** MOSCOW - Russian Central Bank Deputy Governor Alexei Zabotkin speaks at Duma.

** BANGKOK - Thailand Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith gives a keynote speech at an investment forum - 0600 GMT.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 16

SYDNEY - Address by Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia – Recent Developments in the Domestic and Global Economies – to the Australian Business Economists Webinar – 0230 GMT

SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of November monetary policy meeting - 0030 GMT

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank holds its rate-setting meeting

PRETORIA - South Africa Reserve Bank starts its three day monetary policy committee meeting (to Nov. 18)

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 17

** MOSCOW - Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina speaks at media conference.

REYKJAVIK - Bank of Iceland releases its interest rate decision – 0900 GMT

JAKARTA - Indonesia Central Bank holds board of governors meeting (to Nov. 18).

ACCRA - Bank of Ghana holds monetary policy committee meeting (to Nov. 19).

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 18

BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand Governor Sethaput Suthiwartnarueput gives a keynote speech on the economy at a business seminar - 0230 GMT.

PERTH, Australia – Speech by Luci Ellis, Assistant Governor (Economic), at Committee for Economic Development of Australia - 0535 GMT.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Reserve Bank announces its interest rate decisions – 1300 GMT

SYDNEY - Speech by Tony Richards, Head of Payments Policy, RBA, to Australian Corporate Treasury Association – Online – 0205 GMT.

ANKARA - Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey holds monetary policy meeting

MANILA - Philippines Central Bank holds monetary policy meeting

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 19

SYDNEY – Reserve Bank of Australia holds payments system board meeting – 0330 GMT.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 22

ACCRA - Bank of Ghana Monetary Policy Committee holds a press conference to announce its interest rate decision – 1100 GMT.

JERUSALEM - Bank of Israel announces interest rate decision.

ABUJA - Central Bank of Nigeria holds monetary policy meeting (to Nov. 23).

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 23

SYDNEY – Keynote Address by Marion Kohler, RBA Head of Domestic Markets, on Securities markets through the pandemic, to Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference 2021 – 0105 GMT.

SYDNEY – Panel participation by Andrea Brischetto, RBA Deputy Head Domestic Markets, on Transition to risk free rates – the future of BBSW, to Australian Securitisation Forum Virtual Conference 2021 – 0350 GMT.

SYDNEY - Panel participation by Michele Bullock, RBA, assistant governor (Financial System), on Central Bank Digital Currencies, at Women in Payments – Online – 2215 GMT.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

BANGKOK - Thai central bank releases the minutes of its November monetary policy meeting – 0200 GMT

SYDNEY - Panel participation by Michele Bullock, RBA, assistant governor (Financial System), on The Future of Payments in Australia, at Women in Payments – Online – 0040 GMT.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 25

SEOUL - Bank of Korea holds monetary policy meeting to announce interest rates.

MEXICO CITY - Mexico Central Bank issues the minutes of its November monetary policy meeting.

COLOMBO - Central Bank of Sri Lanka announces monetary policy report.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 26

BOGOTA - Bank of Colombia board meeting of the board of directors, November.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan central bank releases Monetary policy decision.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 29

** BANGKOK – Don Nakornthab, senior director at Thailand's central bank, speaks about at a business seminar on the economy amid COVID-19. A keynote speech by state planning agency head Danucha Pichayanan - 0630 GMT.

BISHKEK - National Bank of Kyrgyzstan publishes monetary policy report, Quarter 3, 2021.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 1

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank to publish the minutes of its December 2021 rate-setting meeting - 1300 GMT.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 2

GABORONE - Bank of Botswana monetary policy committee meeting - 1000 GMT.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3

HARARE - Zimbabwe central bank holds monetary policy committee meeting where it will review its main lending rate – 0700 GMT.

CHISINAU - National Bank of Moldova announces interest rate decision.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 6

NUR-SULTAN - Kazakhstan Central Bank announces interest rate decision - 0900 GMT.

KYIV - National Bank of Ukraine holds monetary policy meeting.

NEW DELHI - Reserve Bank of India holds monetary policy committee meeting (to Dec. 8).

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 7

SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia holds interest rate meeting - 0330 GMT.

BUENOS AIRES - Central Bank of Argentina monthly monetary report.

BRASILIA - Central Bank of Brazil holds monetary policy committee meeting (to Dec. 8).

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 8

MEXICO CITY - Central Bank of Mexico releases Financial Stability report.

WARSAW - National Bank of Poland holds one-day decision making monetary policy meeting.

TBILISI - National Bank of Georgia holds monetary policy committee meeting.

REYKJAVIK - Bank of Iceland releases Financial Stability report.

WINDHOEK - Central Bank of Namibia holds monetary policy committee meeting.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9

LIMA - Central Reserve Bank of Peru announces interest rate decision.

BELGRADE - National Bank of Serbia holds Executive Board meeting, unveils interest rate decision.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14

YEREVAN - Armenia's central bank to announce its decision on key refinancing rate – 0700 GMT.

SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile holds monetary policy committee meeting.

BUDAPEST - Hungarian Central Bank holds its rate-setting meeting.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15

ZAGREB - Croatia National Bank holds monetary policy meeting.

JAKARTA - Indonesia Central Bank holds board of governors' meeting (to Dec. 16).

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16

BRASILIA - Brazil Central Bank releases inflation report - 1100 GMT.

MEXICO CITY - Central Bank of Mexico releases monetary policy statement.

ANKARA - Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey holds monetary policy meeting.

CAIRO - Central Bank of Egypt holds monetary policy committee meeting.

MANILA - Philippines Central Bank holds monetary policy committee meeting.

TAIPEI - Central Bank of Taiwan holds monetary policy committee meeting.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17

BAKU - Azerbaijan's central bank to hold a monetary policy meeting.

MOSCOW - Central Bank of Russia holds board of directors' monetary policy meeting - 1030 GMT.

MOSCOW - Central Bank of Russia Governor Elvira Nabiullina gives press conference after interest rate - 1200 GMT.

BOGOTA - Bank of Colombia Board meeting of the board of directors, December - policy rate decision.

ULAANBAATAR - Central Bank of Mongolia holds monetary policy committee meeting.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21

SYDNEY - Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the minutes of December monetary policy meeting - 0030 GMT.

BOGOTA - Bank of Colombia Minutes of board of directors meeting.

RABAT - Central Bank of Morocco holds monetary policy meeting.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22

BANGKOK - Bank of Thailand to publish monetary policy Report

PRAGUE - Czech National Bank holds monetary policy meeting. Statement and presentation will be published.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 29

SANTIAGO - Central Bank of Chile to publish minutes of monetary policy meeting.

