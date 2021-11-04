Energy crisis is no reason to pause coal exit, says EU commissioner

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson speaks during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26), in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 4, 2021. REUTERS/Phil Noble

GLASGOW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - EU energy commissioner Kadri Simson said on Thursday the squeeze on the gas market across the globe should not deter nations from phasing out coal use, instead it should spur countries to press for clean energy solutions.

"The current situation on the energy markets is no reason to pause the coal exit," Simson told the United Nations COP26 climate summit. "On the contrary it shows the urgency to accelerate the roll out of clean energy solutions and dramatically reduce our reliance on fossil fuels."

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Mark John

