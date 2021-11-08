Eni says it is ahead of schedule on 2030 climate targets

A man wearing a face mask walks near the sign of Italian energy Eni company at a gas station in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, south of Cairo, Egypt February 6, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) is doing better than expected in achieving a series of targets it set out for reaching carbon neutrality, its director of public affairs said on Monday.

Eni has previously pledged to be net carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in its upstream oil and gas business by 2030.

"We are doing better than that date," Lapo Pistelli said in a webinar.

Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations while Scope 2 refers to emissions from the power a company uses for its operations.

Eni this year committed to be net carbon neutral across all its businesses by 2050 in one of the most ambitious clean-up drives in an industry under pressure from investors to go green.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes Editing by Cristina Carlevaro and David Goodman

