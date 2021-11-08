Eni says it is ahead of schedule on 2030 climate targets
MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) is doing better than expected in achieving a series of targets it set out for reaching carbon neutrality, its director of public affairs said on Monday.
Eni has previously pledged to be net carbon neutral for Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions in its upstream oil and gas business by 2030.
"We are doing better than that date," Lapo Pistelli said in a webinar.
Scope 1 refers to emissions from a company's direct operations while Scope 2 refers to emissions from the power a company uses for its operations.
Eni this year committed to be net carbon neutral across all its businesses by 2050 in one of the most ambitious clean-up drives in an industry under pressure from investors to go green.
