EU climate policy chief urges COP26 delegates to keep 1.5C goal in mind

European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans gestures as he speaks at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain November 13, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman

GLASGOW, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The European Union's climate policy chief warned delegates at the U.N. climate summit that they were in danger of stumbling before the finish line of the COP26 negotiations.

Urging countries to keep the goal of holding global warming to 1.5 degree Celsius, Frans Timmermans said the summit delegates had an obligation to protect future generations from catastrophic climate change.

Reporting by William James; Writing by Katy Daigle; Editing by Alexander Smith

