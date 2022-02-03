EU securities watchdog launches review of ESG ratings sector

LONDON, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The European Union's securities watchdog on Thursday launched a review of the bloc's fast growing but largely unregulated market for environmental, social and governance (ESG) ratings of companies.

"This call for evidence seeks to develop a picture of the size, structure, resourcing, revenues and product offerings of the different ESG rating providers operating in the EU," the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) said in a statement.

"ESMA is looking to complement this picture by collecting views and experiences from the users of these ESG rating providers, as well as those entities covered by ESG rating

providers."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Huw Jones, Editing by Iain Withers

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.