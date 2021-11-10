EU's Timmermans welcomes U.S.-China climate pact as step forward

Frans Timmermans, European Commission Executive Vice President and European Commissioner for the European Green Deal speaks during an interview at EU Delegation office in Jakarta, Indonesia, October 18, 2021. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

GLASGOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - EU climate policy chief Frans Timmermans welcomed a climate pact between the United States and China on Wednesday, saying it would help nations comes to an agreement at the United Nations climate summit.

"It's really encouraging to see that those countries that were at odds in so many areas have found common ground on what is the biggest challenge humanity faces today," Timmermans told Reuters.

"It shows also that the US and China know this subject transcends other issues. And it certainly helps us here at COP to come to an agreement."

Reporting by Kate Abnett and William James, writing by Elizabeth Piper

