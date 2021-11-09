The Exchange: Bank of America boss Brian Moynihan

Bank of America CEO Brian Moynihan speaks during the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

GLASGOW, Nov 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - With a $2.8 trln balance sheet, BofA is one of the largest banks in the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero. Moynihan tells Rob Cox what this means operationally, how the bank is helping “hard to abate” firms to transition, and what it’s like to be back at conferences.

