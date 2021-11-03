Factors to watch - November 3

DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move

* Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict read more

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai stocks leap on plans to launch market-maker fund, IPOs read more

* POLL-More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies read more

* EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as Fed eyed; EM shares struggle

* INTERVIEW-Lebanon says it wants dialogue with Riyadh, not demands about Hezbollah

* Bahrain urges citizens in Lebanon to leave, Yemeni gov't recalls envoy read more

* Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 read more

* Yemen's Marib city battens down as Houthis advance through energy-rich province

* Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject deal with Israeli settlers

* * Israeli pipeline group EAPC indicted over 2014 oil spill

EGYPT

* Egypt PMI edges down in Oct as global bottlenecks cut into output read more

* Suez Canal October revenue up 12.4%, says canal authority chairman

* Egypt's GASC amends arrival period in vegetable oils tender to Dec 25-Jan 15

* U.N. says C. African Republic soldiers wounded 10 Egyptian peacekeepers

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi non-oil private sector output highest in nearly four years - PMI read more

* Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* U.S., UAE lead $4-bln effort to help farming adapt to climate change

* Expo boosts UAE non-oil private sector growth to fastest since June 2019 - PMI read more

* Dubai to list utility Dewa under bourse expansion plan

* Tennis-Nadal plans to return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month read more

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11

* Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow read more

