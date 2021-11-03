COP26
Factors to watch - November 3
DUBAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global shares linger at peaks ahead of Fed move
* Oil prices fall as industry data shows big build in U.S. inventory
* PRECIOUS-Gold edges down as investors cautiously eye Fed verdict
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Dubai stocks leap on plans to launch market-maker fund, IPOs
* POLL-More trouble ahead for erratic emerging market currencies
* EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies firm as Fed eyed; EM shares struggle
* INTERVIEW-Lebanon says it wants dialogue with Riyadh, not demands about Hezbollah
* Bahrain urges citizens in Lebanon to leave, Yemeni gov't recalls envoy
* Iran's foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
* Yemen's Marib city battens down as Houthis advance through energy-rich province
* Palestinians facing Jerusalem evictions reject deal with Israeli settlers
* Israeli pipeline group EAPC indicted over 2014 oil spill
EGYPT
* Egypt PMI edges down in Oct as global bottlenecks cut into output
* Suez Canal October revenue up 12.4%, says canal authority chairman
* Egypt's GASC amends arrival period in vegetable oils tender to Dec 25-Jan 15
* U.N. says C. African Republic soldiers wounded 10 Egyptian peacekeepers
SAUDI ARABIA
* Saudi non-oil private sector output highest in nearly four years - PMI
* Archaeologists in Saudi Arabia excavate forgotten kingdoms
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* U.S., UAE lead $4-bln effort to help farming adapt to climate change
* Expo boosts UAE non-oil private sector growth to fastest since June 2019 - PMI
* Dubai to list utility Dewa under bourse expansion plan
* Tennis-Nadal plans to return at Abu Dhabi exhibition next month
BAHRAIN
* Bahrain approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for children aged 5-11
* Israel, Bahrain prime ministers meet in Glasgow
