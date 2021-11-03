Fighting erupts in Congo's eastern city of Bukavu

BUKAVU, Congo, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fighting erupted in Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern city of Bukavu early on Wednesday after an incursion by unidentified gunmen, authorities and a rights group said.

"Thugs and uncivilized people disturbed the peace of our fellow citizens in some areas of the city of Bukavu," South Kivu province's governor Theo Kasi in a statement.

The situation was under control Kasi said, although a Reuters witness said gunfire could still be heard. The authorities have not reported any casualties so far.

"It's quite confusing right now, we just know that several positions of the security forces were attacked by armed men, including the armoury located in the industrial quarters of Bukavu," said a United Nations source.

More than 120 rebel groups continue to operate across large swathes of eastern Congo since the official end of the civil wars in 2003.

The city was last convulsed by fighting in November 2017, when the army clashed with troops loyal to a renegade general.

A Reuters witness said the crackle of gunfire could be heard in several areas of the city since around 1:45 a.m. (2345 GMT Tuesday).

Jackson Kalimba, president of a local civil rights group, said the attackers may have been elements of a militia calling itself A64, a hitherto unknown group.

"(They) have come to try to free their own people who were recently arrested here in Bukavu," Kalimba said in a statement.

Additional reporting by Justin Makangara; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Toby Chopra

